Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan climbed to 3,21,356 on Saturday with 233 fresh infections, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 2,789 as no new fatalities were reported, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 38, Jodhpur 25, Udaipur 23, Kota 13, Rajsamand 12 and Bhilwara 10, among other districts, it said.

As many as 1,703 patients are under treatment and 3,16,864 people have been discharged after treatment, it said.

So far, Jaipur has reported 519 deaths, Jodhpur 307, Ajmer 222, Kota 169, Bikaner 167, Udaipur 123, Bharatpur 120, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)