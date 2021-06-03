Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) Forty-four COVID-19 related deaths and 1,258 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,559 and 9,43,494 respectively, a health bulletin said.

The maximum of 11 deaths and 340 positive cases were reported from Jaipur while the rest of the deaths and cases were reported from other districts in the state.

A total of 9,07,527 COVID patients have recovered from the infection while the number of active cases at present is 27,408.

