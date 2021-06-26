Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded five more coronavirus deaths and 141 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and infections in the state to 8,910 and 9,51,967, respectively.

Two deaths were reported in Udaipur and one death each in Rajsamand, Pali and Jodhpur, according to an official report issued on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 37 were reported from Alwar, followed by 20 from Jaipur, it said.

A total of 9,41,218 persons have recovered from the infection so far in the state, as per the report.

The number of active cases at present is 1,839, it added.

