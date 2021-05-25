Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 105 more coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,404 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 7,911 and the infection tally to 9,23,860, an official report said.

Jaipur reported a maximum of 20 fatalities, followed by Udaipur 12, among others, it said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 832 were recorded in Jaipur, 275 in Udaipur and 233 Alwar, among others.

A total of 8,28,410 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 87,530 active cases in the state.

