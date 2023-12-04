New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): Rajasthan contributed 98.9 per cent of the total 7,378 cases registered under the Noise pollution acts in 2022, while Uttar Pradesh registered one case and Delhi zero cases, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) annual report.

The report titled "Crime in India 2022" is based on data collected from 36 states and Union territories as well as central agencies. It was released on Friday and made public on Sunday.

Also Read | Mizoram Election 2023 Results: Nine out of 11 MNF Ministers Lose to Zoram People's Movement Candidates, Says ECI.

As per the report, in 2021, a total of 7,217 cases were registered under the Noise Pollution Act, and in 2022, a total of 7,378 cases were registered under the Act, which keeps the marginal rise of just two percent.

During the year 2022, a total of 52,920 cases were registered under Environment Related Offences as compared to 64,471 cases in the year 2021, showing a decrease of 17.9 percent. Crime head-wise cases revealed that the cases registered under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) with 80.6 percent (42,642) cases were the highest, followed by the Noise Pollution Acts (State/Central) with 13.9 percent (7,378) cases.

Also Read | Cyclone Michaung Update: Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains As Cyclonic Storm Intensifies; State Government Issues Alert to Eight Districts.

Rajasthan has registered 98.9 per cent of the total cases registered in the year 2022 i.e 7,300 while Chhattisgarh registered 59 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh 11, Himanchal Pradesh 3, Haryana 2) and single cases in Gujarat, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

No case has been registered in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, or other Union Territories, according to the report. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)