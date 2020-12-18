Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,076 new cases on Friday, taking the death toll to 2,599 and the infection tally to 2,97,029 in the state.

Two deaths each were reported in Jaipur and Jodhpur, while one death each was reported from Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Kota, Pali and Sikar, according to an official report issued here.

The highest number of 265 new cases was reported from Jaipur, followed by 101 from Jodhpur and 94 from Kota.

A total of 2,81,372 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, and 13,058 cases are active at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)