Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 349 as 393 fresh cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 14,930.

Four deaths were reported in Jaipur, two each in Alwar, Bharatpur and Nagaur, and one fatality was registered in Ajmer, besides the death of a patient from another state, officials said.

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel Writes to PM Modi, Demands Chhattisgarh's Inclusion in Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 21, 2020.

Of the fresh cases, 113 are in Dholpur, followed by 60 in Jaipur, 37 in Jodhpur, 30 in Pali, 22 in Jhunjhunu, 16 each in Bharatpur and Rajsamand, 15 in Sikar, 14 in Sirohi, 12 in Alwar and 10 in Karauli, besides cases reported from other districts of the state, an official report said here.

A total of 11,355 patients have been discharged after being cured of the disease so far and the state now has 2,984 active cases.

Also Read | UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 Date Announced: Exams to be Held on July 29 Under COVID-19 Safety Guidelines, Says Govt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)