Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,748, while 1,995 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,73,266, according to a bulletin by the Health Department.

At present, there are 21,139 active cases in the state, while 1,50,327 people have recovered from the infection, it said.

Also Read | SAMEER App: Prakash Javadekar Appeals All Indians to Download The Mobile Application to Track Pollution.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 350 till now, followed by 166 in Jodhpur, 129 in Bikaner, 127 in Ajmer, 112 in Kota, 88 in Bharatpur, 73 in Pali, 52 in Nagaur, 60 in Udaipur, 50 in Alwar, 45 in Sikar, 31 in Barmer and 26 each in Dholpur, Banswara, Baran and Rajsamand.

Of the 1,995 fresh cases, 382 were reported from Jaipur, 303 form Jodhpur, 278 from Bikaner, 110 from Bharatpur, 100 from Ganganagar, 93 from Ajmer and 76 from Jalore, among others.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi Launch Joint Poll Campaign; Hit Out at Lalu Prasad Yadav.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)