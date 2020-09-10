Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 14 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 1,192, while a record 1,640 new cases pushed the infection tally to 97,376.

The number of active cases stands at 15,702, a health department bulletin said, adding that 79,214 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

Among the new cases reported, 329 are in Jaipur, 320 in Jodhpur, 177 in Kota, 56 in Alwar, 55 in Sikar and 50 are in Ajmer, besides those from other districts.

The death toll from the disease has reached 294 in Jaipur, 116 in Jodhpur, 87 in Bikaner, 86 in Kota, 81 in Ajmer, 73 in Bharatpur, 48 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 32 in Udaipur, 31 in Alwar, 24 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur, the bulletin stated.

