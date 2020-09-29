Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 15 more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking their number to 1,471, while 2,148 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,33,119.

The number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment stands at 20,376, a Health department bulletin said.

It said 1,10,254 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection has reached 320, followed by 143 in Jodhpur, 111 in Bikaner, 104 in Ajmer, 100 in Kota, 80 in Bharatpur, 61 in Pali, 46 in Nagaur, 49 in Udaipur, 41 in Alwar, 29 in Barmer and 24 in Dholpur.

Among the new cases, 422 were in Jaipur, 331 in Jodhpur, 124 in Ajmer, 106 in Bhilwara, 103 in Bikaner, 101 in Udaipur, 86 in Kota and 83 in Alwar, besides those reported in other districts of the state.

