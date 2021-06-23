Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 155 new coronavirus cases and one fatality on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 9,51,548 and its death toll to 8,905.

The fresh fatality was reported in Dungarpur, according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, 31 were reported from Alwar, while 28 were in Jaipur.

A total of 9,40,465 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, and the number of active cases at present is 2,178, the report showed.

