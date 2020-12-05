Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Rajasthan reported 2,076 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,78,496.

According to its Health Department, the state reported 20 deaths and 3,198 recoveries and discharges today.

There are 23,176 active cases in the state while 2,52,911 people have recovered from the viral infection. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan stands at 2,409, the state's Health Department informed.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 36,652 new cases and 512 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 96-lakhs on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

