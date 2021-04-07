Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 2,801 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the state's infection tally to 3,46,791 and the death toll to 2,866.

Four deaths were reported from Udaipur, two from Rajsamand and one each in Sawai Madhopur, Nagaur, Kota, Dungarpur, Bundi and Ajmer, according to an official report here.

Of the new cases, 551 were reported from Jaipur, 410 in Udaipur and 326 in Jodhpur, besides those in other districts, it said.

A total of 3,25,779 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and the number of active cases stands at 18,146.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)