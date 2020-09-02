Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 2 (ANI): Five deaths and 690 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department.

The Health Department also informed that 141 people recovered from the infection. At present, 68,265 people have recovered and 67,093 have been discharged.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CM Nitish Kumar May Face Former Patna Commissioner Anupam Kumar Suman After Rift in 2019.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 83,853, which includes 1,074 deaths.

The active cases of COVID-19 now stand at 14,514 in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | Redmi 9A India Launch LIVE Updates: Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)