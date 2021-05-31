Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 68 COVID-19 deaths and 1,498 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities and case tally to 8,385 and 9,39,958 respectively, a health bulletin stated.

Jaipur reported the highest number of 18 deaths followed by Udaipur (eight), Bikaner and Sriganganagar (five each), according to the bulletin.

Of the fresh positive cases, the maximum of 220 cases were reported from Jaipur while 135 and 127 persons were tested positive in Alwar and Jodhpur, respectively.

A total of 8,88,919 people have recovered from the infection across the state and the number of active cases at present is 42,654.

