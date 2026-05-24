India News | Rajasthan Restrict Govt-funded Foreign Travel, Pushes EVs to Ensure Financial Discipline Across Depts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major move to ensure financial discipline in public expenditure and efficient management of financial resources, the Rajasthan government has restricted government-funded foreign travel for ministers, officers, and employees, while mandating a transition towards electric vehicles (EVs), digital governance, and reduced public expenditure across departments.

The directive was issued on May 22, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to save petrol and diesel and improve resource efficiency. The state government has issued instructions for strict compliance across departments to ensure "efficient management of resources and financial discipline in public expenditure."

Also Read | Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Twisha Sharma Death Case, Special Bench to Hear Matter on May 25.

According to the circular issued by the Finance Department (Budget Section), the state has laid out a multi-point framework covering transport reforms, administrative efficiency, energy conservation, and scheme implementation.

On government vehicles and official travel, the order stated that "the Chief Minister has limited the number of vehicles in his convoy. All Ministers and heads of corporations/boards/commissions, etc., who are permitted convoy vehicles shall also use only the minimum essential number of vehicles in their convoy."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission News: IRTSA Proposes INR 52,000 As Minimum Basic Pay and Sliding Fitment Factors for Railway Staff.

It further mandated that "all petrol/diesel government vehicles shall be converted in a phased manner into electric vehicles," and that "for officials whose routine work remains within the city, any new vehicles to be purchased shall be only electric vehicles."

The circular also prioritised clean mobility in contractual transport, stating that "in contract vehicles as well, priority shall be given to the use of electric vehicles in a phased manner," and directs departments to ensure implementation for officials whose duties are largely within cities or states. It added that "officers and employees travelling towards the same destination shall give priority to car pooling (Car Pooling) in government/contract / private vehicles."

Significantly, the order made foreign travel on government expenditure completely off-limits, stating, "Travel abroad at government expense shall remain completely prohibited."

On administrative functioning, the Finance Department has directed that "events, ceremonies, etc., organised from time to time by various departments of the State Government, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, etc. shall be conducted in government buildings," and emphasised greater reliance on digital tools. It further states that "meetings shall, as far as possible, be organised through video conferencing."

Pushing for digital governance, the circular mandated that "use of e-Office and e-files shall be ensured across various offices" and that priority be given to the "Raj-Kaj Portal instead of physical correspondence." It also encouraged online capacity building, stating that "wherever possible, training programmes shall be conducted online in place of physical training programmes," with the use of the "Karmayogi Portal (iGOT)" maximised.

On policy implementation, the directive said the Energy Department should prioritise installation under the "PM Surya Ghar Scheme," while the Agriculture Department has been tasked to promote "Natural Organic and Sustainable Agriculture," increase "Agri-Stack" registration, and reduce "urea for non-agricultural purposes," along with promoting rational fertiliser use through a special campaign.

The order also mandated solar adoption and energy conservation in government infrastructure, stating that "installation of solar energy systems for electricity consumption shall be ensured in government buildings," and that offices must ensure electricity is used judiciously with equipment switched off after working hours.

For enforcement, the circular assigned responsibility to senior officials, stating, "the Principal Secretary/Secretary in-charge of the concerned administrative department and the Head of Department shall be responsible" for ensuring strict compliance with the directives.

The Rajasthan government said the measures are aimed at strengthening financial discipline, improving efficiency, and promoting sustainable governance practices across the state administration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)