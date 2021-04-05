Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Twelve deaths due to the coronavirus and 2,429 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the fatality count to 2,841 and the infection tally to 3,41,754, according to an official report.

Three of the new fatalities were reported from Ajmer, two from Jaipur and one each from Alwar, Bhilwara, Banswara, Nagaur, Pali, Sikar and Udaipur, the report issued here said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, a maximum of 528 were reported from Jaipur while 320 were registered in Jodhpur and 280 in Kota. The remaining cases were reported from other districts.

A total of 3,24,145 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered and the number of active cases at present is 14,768, according to the report.

