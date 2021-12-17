Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Sixteen new coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, according to an official statement.

The new fatality and the cases raised the death toll to 8,960 and the infection count to 9,55,189 in the state, the release stated.

The death was reported from Ganganagar, whereas the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Jaipur (seven), Ajmer (three), Udaipur (two), Bhilwara, Bikaner, Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu (one each).

Rajasthan now has 259 active novel coronavirus cases.

