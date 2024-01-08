Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday flagged off chapati-making machines from Ajmer that will be used to provide food prasad for the devotees in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Bhojanshala at the Pran Pratistha event.

The chapati-making machines will produce 1,200 chapatis in just about an hour.

As the country gears up for the hearty celebration of the much-awaited Ramotsav, Ram-Bhakt, or devotees of Lord Ram, will be provided prasad (sacred food) prepared from the community kitchen of the Ram Temple.

The machines from Ajmer will be used to produce chapatis for the large number of guests that will grace the event with their presence on January 22.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya, the holy city revered as Lord Rama's birthplace, is preparing for a month-long celebration of Ramkatha, the epic narration of the Ramayana.

Beginning today, January 8th, and continuing until March 24th, the festival will see renowned spiritual figures narrate the timeless tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings.

This grand event, organized by the Culture Department under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to immerse devotees in the essence of the Ramayana and provide a platform for spiritual enlightenment.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the Grand Temple in Ayodhya.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

