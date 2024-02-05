Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): On Monday, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani paid a visit during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th Gujarat Assembly.

Vasudev Devnani witnessed the moment when the resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Ram Temple and the grand consecration of Lord Ramchandra was passed unanimously in the Gujarat Assembly.

He appreciated the Gujarat Assembly after seeing its National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Project work.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani also met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Vice Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad, state cabinet ministers and all the other leaders present in the Gujarat Assembly. (ANI)

