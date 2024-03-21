Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21 (ANI): In the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, preparations for the traditional 'Gulal Gota' have begun in anticipation of the upcoming Holi festival.

Gulaal Gota refers to delicate spheres made of lac, filled with vibrant dry colours. These spheres are securely sealed and are typically tossed at individuals during the celebration of Holi.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav Over Alleged False Statements.

This unique craft, which has been passed down through seven generations, holds a special place in the cultural fabric of the region.

Artisan Awaz Mohammad, a custodian of this dying craft, shares, "Gulal gota is made of natural lac shells weighing 5-6 grams each, which are then filled with natural colours and sealed with 'ararot' taking the total weight of gota to 21-22 grams."

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: Woman Hurt After Being Attacked by Pet Dog in Shahdara.

"Traditionally made for the royal family, this craft dates back seven generations and the first batch of gulal gota is sent to Vrindavan every year," he said.

The significance of this craft extends beyond the boundaries of Rajasthan. It is deeply rooted in the history of India, tracing back to the era of the Pandavas and Kauravas.

"This is a dying craft and has been going on for seven generations in our family," he said.

"Lac work is an ancient practice which has been going on from the time Pandavas and Kauravas made Lakshagraha. We have been making gulal gota for the Royal family ever since. The first batch of gulal gota is sent to Vrindavan every year..."

Holi, also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant Hindu festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 this year. The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)