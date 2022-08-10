New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan's Alwar was cancelled after he suffered illness, the sources confirmed on Wednesday.

He was scheduled to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' there.

Also Read | Budgam Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Trapped at Waterhail Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed via a tweet that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

"Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Sets Husband On Fire in Mathura After Argument Over Her Extra-Marital Affair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)