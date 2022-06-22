Jaipur, Jun 22 (PTI) A ward councillor and her husband were arrested for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

The official said the accused, Bhilwara Municipal Council councillor Laxmi Devi Sain and her husband Mukesh Sain, had allegedly taken Rs 30,000 cash and a cheque for Rs 1.20 lakh from the complainant as bribe.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022: Newspaper Hawker, Tea-Seller, Milk Vendor's Children Top Exams, Obtain Highest Marks.

The accused had demanded the bribe in lieu of "allowing the construction works done by complainant's firm to run smoothly", the spokesperson said.

After verifying the complaint, a team of the ACB caught both of them taking bribe from the complainant, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray at His Official Residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)