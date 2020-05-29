India News | Rajasthan: Water Supply Works of Up to Rs 25 L Can Be Okayed on MLA's Recommendation

Jaipur, May 29 (PTI) Water supply works of up to Rs 25 lakh can be approved during summer on the recommendation of the MLA of an assembly constituency in Rajasthan, according to an official statement.

Additional Chief Engineer of Water Supply Department will be authorised to give immediate approval of such works. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect, it stated.

Gehlot has approved Rs 25 lakh for each of the 200 Assembly constituencies of the state. The approved budget can be used for hand-pump drilling, solar powered borewell, replacement of pump machinery, work for new tube wells, repairing damaged water pipelines.

With the onset of summer, the demand for drinking water has increased throughout the state. The chief minister has approved the budget considering the problems raised by legislators, the statement said.

Legislators had raised the problem during a video conferencing on May 13 to approve new drinking water supply works.

To enable legislators to get drinking water supply works done in their area and address the problems of people, an additional fund of Rs 50 crore has been approved by the government.

