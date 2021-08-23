Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle on which they were travelling in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place on the Jaipur-Kota highway under the Sadar police station area.

Rajendra Gurjar (21) and his mother Ramkanya (41) were going to their agriculture farm on a motorcycle when the truck hit them.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said, adding that the accused truck driver fled after the incident.

