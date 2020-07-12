Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday recorded seven deaths and 644 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's total count of coronavirus cases to 24,392.

According to the state department, the total number of positive cases includes 5,779 active cases and 17,877 recoveries.

The state has witnessed around 510 COVID-19 fatalities to date.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases, while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)

