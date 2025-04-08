New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the hit-and-run case accident that took place in Jaipur.

Taking to social media X, the former CM wrote that the incident was heart-wrenching, further stating that the criminals behind the accident should be prosecuted under serious sections.

"The incident of a drunk car driver crushing more than half a dozen people in Jaipur is heart-wrenching. The criminal who committed such an act should be prosecuted under serious sections," the post read.

The CM also prayed for the well-being of the families of the deceased and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

"I pray for the peace of the souls of the two people who lost their lives in this accident and for courage to their families. I wish for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," the post further read.

The hit-and-run accident took place in Jaipur's Nahargarh area, leaving two people dead and nine others injured.

SMS Police Station Sub-Inspector Kanhaiyalal told ANI, "A hit-and-run case has come to light from the Nahargarh area. In the incident, nine people were injured and brought to the hospital. 2 people have died."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 30, Ashok Gehlot condemned the vandalism of the statue of Veer Tejaji Maharaj in Jaipur and stated that this kind of tampering with public sentiments and faith was unacceptable.

In a post on social media platform X, the former CM urged the government to identify the culprits and take strict action against them immediately.

"The incident of breaking the statue of Veer Tejaji Maharaj in Pratap Nagar, Jaipur, is extremely condemnable. This kind of tampering with public sentiments and faith is unacceptable," read the post on X."

"There is a demand from the government that the culprits of this case should be identified immediately, and strict action should be taken against them," the post continued.

Gehlot also stressed the need for stronger measures to ensure the safety of religious places and prevent such incidents in the future. (ANI)

