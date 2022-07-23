Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Saturday announced the end of the alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.

The move came after SP issued an ultimatum to Rajbhar stating that he is "free to go anywhere" he feels he is "getting more respect".

The move of the SP came a day after the Uttar Pradesh government accorded 'Y' category security to Rajbhar, due to security reasons.

Samajwadi Party wrote to Rajbhar, "SP has been fighting against the BJP continuously. You have been in collusion with the BJP and are working to strengthen them. If you feel you will be respected somewhere else, you are free to leave."

Such an ultimatum was also issued to Pragatisheel Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's uncle.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "SP gave divorce today, and we have accepted it. BSP is our top-most priority. We fight for the Dalits and backward classes, will keep on doing so. It is not necessary that we will go with the BJP.

"I had joined hands with him (Akhilesh) to fight for the Dalits and backward classes. When I meet CM Yogi Adityanath, it's bad for them but it's good if Akhilesh Yadav meets CM. Everything will be clear by 2024," he told mediapersons.

Shivpal, who contested the Assembly elections held earlier this year on the Samajwadi Party ticket, said that he has "always been free" and added that compromise of principles is "unacceptable" in the political journey.

"I was anyway always free, but I sincerely thank Samajwadi Party for giving me formal independence by issuing a letter. Compromising on principles and respect is unacceptable in a political journey," Shivpal tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier this month, Rajbhar and Shivpal had attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, that had miffed the Samajwadi Party.

Cracks further widened within the alliance when both the leaders announced to extend their support to NDA's presidential candidate instead of Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha, despite being a part of the Opposition.

Earlier, Shivpal, who had patched up with his nephew ahead of the Assembly polls said that the SP was weakening and several of its leaders were quitting due to the "political immaturity" of Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle had resolved their differences ahead of the Assembly elections and Shivpal had contested and won on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. Shivpal apparently is miffed with Akhilesh Yadav for not inviting him to party meetings and not seeking his advice.

"Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha," he said. (ANI)

