Ballia (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said if the opposition projects Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as its prime ministerial candidate in next general election, he would consider supporting him.

Rajbhar was an ally of the opposition Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh till last month but their ties had come to an end after the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party backed the ruling BJP-led NDA candidate in the presidential elections.

Talking to mediapersons at his party's head office here, Rajbhar said he would think over supporting the Bihar chief minister if the opposition comes together and decides to make him the prime ministerial candidate.

He said after the Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was not made the prime minister and the pain of this is still there among people belonging to the Kurmi community to which he belonged.

If Nitish Kumar is made the prime ministerial candidate, then the opposition parties will get its benefit at the national-level because the Kurmi community to which the chief minister belongs will be backing him, he said.

Giving a piece of advice to Nitish Kumar, Rajbhar said he should first give a strong message to the country by conducting a caste-based Census in Bihar and implement a uniform education system.

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (United) snapped ties its with the BJP-led NDA and he took oath as the Bihar chief minister again after joining hands with the RJD, Congress and four other parties.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh termed the JDU's new alliance in Bihar as a betrayal with the public, claiming that it will collapse before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

