Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI): On the 31st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri expressed pain over the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan and said that the celebrations of his release is a matter of disappointment for the party.

"People celebrating the release of Rajiv Gandhi killers (Perarivalan) is hurting us and making us sorrow. I pray to God to give knowledge to the few celebrating now. We want justice for Rajiv Gandhi's death," he said.

Adding further, he alleged that he (Gandhi) was killed by terrorists and they do not accept terrorism and extremism. "An individual can have any religion but Government should have no religion," he added.

The accused AG Perarivalan was granted the release by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He was serving life imprisonment in connection with Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

Anusuya Daisy Ernest, the Woman Police from Kanchipuram Police station who was deployed for a VIP convoy during the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi said, "it is an injustice to the families of the victims and those who were injured are still seeking justice."

"All the people's money is being wasted as they have released the VIP victim after 31 years while the ordinary accused remains in the jail," she added while calling it "ashamed" that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders were celebrating Perarivalan's release.

Refusing to comment on the release of Perarivalan, John Joseph said that it was a "pre-planned murder" and asked what would the administration do if the same thing happens to "present political leader".

The brother of Edward Joseph (who was a special branch Inspector during the killing) revealed the challenges and the sufferings that they had to bear after his brother's death.

He said," the same thing should never happen to any political leader."

Congress cadres from various states as well as the families of other persons who died along with the former PM gathered at Sriperumbudur (the town where Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated) and paid respects to him.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984 and served till 2 December 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on 21 May 1991. (ANI)

