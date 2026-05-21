India News | Rajiv Gandhi Empowered Youth, Women; Laid Foundation of IT Revolution: Himachal CM Sukhu Pays Tribute

Shimla (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and described him as a visionary leader who empowered youth and women while laying the foundation for India's IT and communication revolution.

After returning from Delhi and attending a Congress tribute programme in Shimla on Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Minister told the media that Rajiv Gandhi transformed the country through modern thinking and progressive policies. "Rajiv Gandhi reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18 years so that youth could participate actively in democracy," Sukhu said.

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He said the concept of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions was also initiated by Rajiv Gandhi and was later increased to 50 per cent.

The Chief Minister said Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation for the IT and communication revolution in the country. "When America refused to provide a supercomputer to India, Rajiv Gandhi had said that the 21st century would belong to India's IT revolution," he said.

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CM Sukhu said Indian engineers were making a mark globally due to the visionary leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. He also remembered the sacrifices of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, saying both leaders lost their lives while fighting terrorism.

During his visit to Shimla, the Chief Minister also inspected ongoing road widening works and reviewed measures to reduce traffic congestion in the hill city.

He said traffic jams had become a major issue in Shimla and announced that underpasses would be constructed at several locations to ease congestion and improve pedestrian movement.

Sukhu said the previous BJP government promoted excessive concrete construction in the Sanjauli area, while the present government was focusing on underground infrastructure and underpass-based development, keeping Shimla's beauty and environment in mind.

The Chief Minister said directions had also been issued to construct an underpass near the IGMC area to help medical college students cross the road safely and reduce traffic bottlenecks.

He said the government was working towards decongesting Shimla and making the city more tourist-friendly.

Commenting on the education sector, CM Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh had improved its national ranking in quality education and had now reached the sixth position in the country.

He alleged that during the "double engine government" in 2021, the education system had weakened significantly and many Class 5 students in government schools were unable to read even Class 2 textbooks.

The Chief Minister said his government introduced English-medium education from Class 1, opened CBSE-pattern schools and recruited qualified teachers.

"Due to the efforts of teachers and reforms introduced by the government, Himachal Pradesh has now reached the sixth position in quality-based education in the country," he said, adding that the government's aim was to make the state number one in education.

Referring to the recently concluded municipal council and nagar panchayat elections, CM Sukhu claimed that Congress-backed candidates had received strong public support across districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla.

He accused the BJP of trying to create confusion regarding the election results and said the polls were not contested on party symbols, making them different from a direct political mandate.

However, he said the results reflected people's trust in the functioning of the Congress government.

Sukhu said the state government had restored the Old Pension Scheme, improved education and healthcare sectors and strengthened the rural economy by increasing procurement of wheat, maize and milk from farmers.

He added that the government was also working on airport expansion and promotion of helicopter services to strengthen tourism infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.

Reacting to the BJP's criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said Rahul Gandhi was speaking the truth and raising issues concerning common people, which was making the BJP uncomfortable.

He accused the BJP of spreading misinformation through social media and clarified that the state government had only made provisions for imposing additional tax on diesel and petrol if required, contrary to what was being projected by the opposition.

The Chief Minister also accused the Centre of fuelling inflation, saying rising prices of petrol, diesel and commercial LPG cylinders had increased the burden on common people, particularly small dhaba owners and tea vendors.

He said many small shopkeepers had shifted from firewood to LPG cylinders in the interest of environmental protection, but increasing fuel prices were adversely affecting their livelihood.

On climate change, Sukhu said its impact was clearly visible in Himachal Pradesh with rising temperatures and increasing incidents of heavy rainfall and extreme weather.

He said scientific studies were being conducted on the issue, and support had also been sought from the Centre.

According to the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh had suffered losses worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore due to natural disasters during the past three years.

He said the entire country would have to work collectively to address the growing challenge of climate change. (ANI)

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