New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) After Brijendra, a bright young Dalit boy, lost his father, Rajnath Singh as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh took over the responsibility of his education in early 2000s and now nearly 20 years later, the Union minister was beside him again, this time to attend his wedding in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district.

It was in 2002 when Brijendra topped the Class 8 exams and Singh, then chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, took over the responsibility of his education after getting to know that his father had passed away.

Sharing his joy on attending the marriage of Brijendra, Singh in a tweet on Saturday said, "When I was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, I had taken up the responsibility of education of a child. That child became a doctor and today, I attended the wedding ceremony of the same child -- Dr Brijendra at his home and gave him my best wishes."

Singh said it was a moment of great satisfaction and joy for him.

The minister's office said in the last two decades Singh took care of the boy like his own son and helped him in all ways in his education and other requirements.

