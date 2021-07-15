New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered application developed by the ministry and IIT-Kanpur to improve grievance redressal in the Central government.

"The Defence Minister was briefed that this AI-powered application will automatically handle and analyse the complaints of the people and would reduce human intervention, save time and bring more transparency in their disposal," the ministry said in a statement.

The AI tool has the capability to understand the content of the complaint, and identify repeats or spams automatically, it said.

Based on the meaning of the complaint, it can categorise them even when key words normally used for such searches are not present in the complaint, the statement noted.

The AI tool enables geographical analysis of complaints in a category and identifies whether it was adequately addressed by the office concerned, it mentioned.

This is the first AI-based system developed to improve grievance redressal in the government, it said.

"Given that lakhs of complaints are received on CPGRAMS portal (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System portal) of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, this application will have great use in understanding the nature of complaints, geographies from where they emanate and policy changes which can be introduced to create systemic improvements to address these grievances," it mentioned.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions Jitendra Singh was also present at the launch event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)