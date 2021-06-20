New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held separate meetings with the lieutenant governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have apprised the defence minister about the security scenario in the union territory.

"The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha_called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," Singh's office tweeted.

Issues related to the overall development of Ladakh figured in Singh's meeting with Lt Governor R K Mathur, people familiar with the deliberations said.

