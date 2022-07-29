New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Friday announced that financial assistance to the orphaned children of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) will be revised from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 3000 per month under the 'ORPHAN GRANT SCHEME' of Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund.

"Delighted to announce the revision of financial assistance to the orphaned children of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 3000 per month under ORPHAN GRANT SCHEME of the Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund. Many ESM families will be benefited from this decision," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

"In line with the government's policy of ease of living and dignified life for all citizens and as a humanitarian gesture to the Armed Services, Union defence Rajnath Singh has approved the enhancement of the financial aid to the orphaned children of Ex-servicemen (ESM) from Rs 1000 per month to Rs. 3000 per month. This will enable orphaned children to lead a better life with respect and honour," stated a government release.

Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) runs this scheme which is funded by Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund (RMEWF). It is a subset of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

The present scheme is meant for the orphaned child who is a legitimate offspring aged below 21 years in the case of the son or unmarried daughter of any Ex-Serviceman.

The applications for availing benefits under this scheme are recommended by the respective Zila Sainik Board (ZSB). (ANI)

