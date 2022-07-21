New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her "impressive" win in the presidential poll and asserted that her victory is proof of Indian democracy's strength.

The senior BJP leader said she has been active for public welfare among the poor and deprived sections of society and has now risen to reach the top constitutional post.

The BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha. An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted.

