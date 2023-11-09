New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday directed the Ministry of Defence to release the third instalment of the One Rank, One Pension (OROP) payment for defence pensioners before Diwali.

The minister also said banks and other agencies have been directed to do the same for all defence pensioners drawing pensions through them.

"Raksha Mantri, Rajnath Singh, has directed the MoD to release the third instalment of OROP payment for the defence pensioners drawing pensions through the SPARSH System before Diwali. The banks and other agencies have also been directed to do the same for all defence pensioners drawing pensions through them," the Defence Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The OROP scheme entails the payment of the same amount of pension to Armed Forces personnel for the same rank and length of service, irrespective of the date of retirement.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court asked the government to clear OROP arrears in three equal instalments by February 28, 2024.

The Supreme Court directed that the 6 lakh family pensioners and gallantry award winners should be paid their OROP dues by April 30, 2023.

About 4-5 lakh retired servicemen aged 70 years and above should be given their dues in one or more instalments by June 30. The rest, 10-11 lakh pensioners, should receive their arrears in three instalments by February 28, 2024, the bench had said.

The directions from the top court came after it pulled up the Centre for "unilaterally" deciding to pay OROP dues in four instalments.

The centre's decision was challenged by a group of ex-servicemen in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

