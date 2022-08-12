New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday felicitated 'Super-25' students of the Veer Gatha Competition and hailed the creativity of students through their entries.

During this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present.

"I was not only very happy, but also pleasantly surprised to see your creativity. What wonderful expressions do I see in your paintings, poems, essays and videos. I saw the journey from freedom struggle till today in your entries," Singh told students.

Praising further, Singh highlighted that glimpses of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Manoj Pandey to Mumbai attack braveheart Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Colonel Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life in the Galwan standoff, were seen in the entries.

The Defence Minister also remarked ,"All entries were different in terms of language, creed, and custom. But there was one thing that everyone had in common, they had their own beloved country - India. They were all bound by one thread, and that thread was patriotism."

Adding further, Singh said those who became immortal in history had their childhood values behind them.

"Be it Veer Shivaji, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose or Ashfaqulla Khan, their persona was developed by such values," he mentioned.

The Veer Gatha Project was organized by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with the Ministry of Education and MyGov at an all-India level from 21st October to 20th November 2021 for school students between class 3 and class 12 in all States and Union Territories as well as all schools affiliated to CBSE.

The activity was organized to disseminate the details of acts of bravery and life stories of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces among the students.

The students were motivated to frame different projects in the form of poems / Paragraphs / Essays / Painting / Multimedia presentations (Enactment videos) on gallantry award winners. (ANI)

