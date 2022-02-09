Ponda (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that being a small state some regional parties like Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have got the illusion that "Goa is like Guava", and said only BJP has the the capacity to develop the state.

"Being a small state, some regional parties of the country have got the illusion that Goa is like Guava that will be eaten in the blink of an eye. A bus has come from Delhi, and it is written on it as 'Delhi to Goa'. The driver of this bus is Kejriwalji. Another bus has arrived which says 'Kolkata to Goa'," Singh said while addressing a public rally in Ponda Assembly constituency.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says 'I Believe in Taking Everyone Along, Following Mantra of Unity in Diversity'.

The Minister appealed people to cast their ballots to the party which has the capacity to do development, and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only party which can fulfill the needs of Goa.

"Don't see candidates, focus on the party that has the capacity of doing development. None of the parties except the BJP has the capacity of doing development in Goa," Singh said.

Also Read | On Assembly Polls' Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP's Victory in All 5 States.

Seeking vote for BJP candidates in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Goa, the Minister said "make BJP candidates victorious".

Under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Singh said a total of 63 Welfare Schemes have been sent to the door steps of the people in Goa, and that such developments can happen only when BJP comes to power in the state again.

The Defence Minister termed it a "huge achievement" by providing 63 Welfare Schemes to Goa people, saying "had the army given the nod to liberate Goa in 1947 itself, there would have been no delay".

"As Goa is to celebrate the diamond jubilee of its liberation. The government has approved Rs 300 crore for this in the budget," Singh said.

The Minister also remembered late former Chief Minister of Goa and former Defence Minister of India Manohar Parrikar, saying there was not even a single stain of corruption on his forehead.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the elections to the 40-member legislative assembly.

A day ago of Singh's address in Goa, the incumbent BJP on Tuesday promised three free cooking gas cylinders a year to all households and assured no increase in state duties for three years on petrol and diesel.

The stage is set for a fierce electoral battle in Goa with a divided opposition getting ready to challenge the ruling BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)