Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday and held a meeting with senior leaders on the prevailing political situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a party leader said.

Singh was welcomed at the Trikuta Nagar office on the city outskirts by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina, who briefed him about the current political and security situation in the Union Territory, the leader said.

He said Union minister Jitendra Singh, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore, former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, besides former legislators, Panchayati Raj Institution members and corporators were present on the occasion.

The defence minister took feedback from all the leaders on the prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the working of various party units at the grassroots level, the BJP leader said.

He added that the party's preparations for upcoming elections and the ongoing month-long programme to highlight the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the last nine years also came up during the interaction that lasted for more than an hour.

The BJP leaders also told the defence minister about the party's efforts to assist the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, who have started arriving here for the annual pilgrimage scheduled to commence in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 1.

Singh was also briefed about the party's growing activities in the Kashmir valley, the leader said.

He said the defence minister expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the leaders to reach out to people to educate them about the achievements of the Modi government.

