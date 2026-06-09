India News | Rajnath Singh Mourns Passing of Veteran BJP Leader, Dr. Rajni Sarin; Hails Her Decades of Service

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed deep grief over the passing of Dr. Rajni Sarin, a noted physician and a long-time dedicated worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a message shared on X, Singh remembered Dr. Sarin not merely as a skilled medical professional but as an individual defined by her simplicity and sensitivity. Highlighting her contribution to the party's growth, the Minister noted that Dr. Sarin had devoted her entire life to the development and expansion of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

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"My condolences to her family during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," Singh stated in his tribute.

On her official Facebook Page, her family members shared, Dr. Rajni Sarin, a prominent gynaecologist, dedicated social activist, and long-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, passed away in June 2026. She was 77. Known in Farrukhabad as "Bhabhi Ji" and "Doctor Ma'am," Dr. Sarin was a widely respected figure who balanced a fifty-year medical career with extensive philanthropic and political commitments.

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A graduate of King George's Medical College, Lucknow, Dr. Sarin was the Director of Sarin Upchar Grah, where she provided decades of service in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Her family reported that she remained active in her practice until her final days, even conducting a free clinic for over a hundred patients shortly before her passing.

Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Sarin was deeply involved in the social and political fabric of Uttar Pradesh. A staunch member of the BJP, she served in several key capacities, including as the State President of the party's Samaj Kalyan Prakoshth (Social Welfare Cell) and as a State Secretary. She was also a national co-convener of the BJP's Medical Cell and the Overseas Friends of BJP, reflecting her expansive influence within the party's organisational structure.

Her commitment to public service spanned over five decades. Since 1972, she has been a regular presence in disaster relief efforts across the flood-prone regions of Farrukhabad. Her annual medical camps reportedly benefited over 10,000 underserved individuals, and she was a vocal advocate for family planning and the prevention of female infanticide. Her efforts extended to grassroots development, including the establishment of a free community kitchen in 2018 and the facilitation of adoptions for abandoned children. (ANI)

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