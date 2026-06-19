India News | Rajnath Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan for 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press in Nagpur, Underscores Self-reliance in Defence Manufacturing

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a state-of-the-art 10,000-ton Aluminium Extrusion Press at Yantra India Limited (YIL), Ordnance Factory Ambajhari, in Nagpur, and said the project reflects India's transformational journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and senior officials of the Department of Defence Production and YIL were present during the ceremony.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh said the project symbolises the country's changing mindset and growing indigenous capabilities.

"This is the symbol of our transformational mindset. The needs for which the country had to once look outside are now being gradually built in our own country by our own citizens," he said.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of domestic manufacturing, the Defence Minister said global conflicts often disrupt supply chains, making self-reliance in defence production an essential national objective.

When wars break out, entire supply systems get impacted. In such a time, every country wants all necessities related to its security to remain in its own hands and be built by its own people, the Union Minister said.

The proposed extrusion press is expected to emerge as a major national asset for the defence manufacturing sector. It will significantly enhance India's capability to produce large, high-strength and precision aluminium alloy extrusions required for defence, aerospace and other strategic applications.

The officials said the project will reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium extruded components while strengthening indigenous manufacturing capabilities. The facility is also expected to contribute to the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by supporting domestic production of strategic materials and components for the defence sector.

The ceremony is attended by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and other senior officials of the Department of Defence Production as well as YIL. (ANI)

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