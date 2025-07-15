New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, following the latter's successful return to Earth after an 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission - 4.

During the telephonic conversation, the Defence Minister expressed happiness over Shubhanshu's safe return and said the entire country is proud of his achievement.

"We thank god for the safe landing of Shubhanshu Shukla... Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also blessed Shubhanshu Shukla and extended best wishes to us," Shambhu Dayal Shukla told ANI later.

In a separate statement posted on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian. He has not just touched space, he has lifted India's aspirations to new heights. His journey to the International Space Station and back is not just a personal milestone, it is a proud stride for India's growing space ambitions. Wishing him great success in his future endeavours."

The Dragon spacecraft piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla splashed down with grace, completing its mission after 18 days on the ISS. Waving to the camera, a smiling 'Shux' egressed from the Dragon spacecraft which he had piloted.

Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 pm IST, ahead of schedule, connecting to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Shubhanshu Shukla upon his return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), saying he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication. The PM termed the achievement a significant step towards India's Human Space Flight Mission Gaganyaan. (ANI)

