Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Assam on February 29, where he will address a mega rally in the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency, according to a BJP official.

Assam State Bharatiya Janata Party President Bhabesh Kalita told ANI on Tuesday that preparations are on to welcome the BJP leader and Union minister at the end of this month.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair; Accused, In-Laws Arrested.

"We are preparing for his visit. The Union Defence Minister will address a mega rally in the Barpeta Parliamentary constituency. A party karyakartas sanmilan of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency will be held on February 29 and a Lok Sabha Prabandhan Committee meeting will also be held on the same day," Kalita said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the state again but his schedule has not been finalised yet.

Also Read | SpiceJet Layoffs: Low-Cost Airline To Cut at Least 1,000 Jobs as Part of Cost-Cutting Strategy To Ensure Profitable Growth.

"The Prime Minister may visit Assam again before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll dates," Kalita said.

The state BJP president also said other senior leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will also visit different clusters of the state in the coming days.

"We have made five different clusters by taking all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. First, the union ministers will visit three clusters. BJP's national conference will be held on February 17-18 in New Delhi. More than 300 karyakartas, including ministers, MPs, MLAs, and the state BJP's leaders, will attend the meeting," Kalita said.

Talking about the Assam BJP's preparation for the upcoming general elections, Kalita said, "We are fully gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and we have made election management committees by deputating Prabhari, Coordinator, in each Lok Sabha constituency and each assembly constituency. We are fully prepared for the upcoming election from booth level to state level."

"As of now, we have more than 48 lakh karyakartas in Assam. More than 7,000 Congressmen will join the BJP in Majuli. On February 15, many people will join the BJP. There is no opposition in Assam. This month, the Prime Minister visited Assam, laid the foundation stone, and inaugurated several projects worth Rs 11,600 crore. BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time," the Assam BJP chief said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)