New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.

BJP leader Dhami, who was elected leader of the legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term on Wednesday at 3:30 pm.

Also Read | Birbhum Violence: Home Ministry Seeks Report From West Bengal Government on Killing of 8 People in Birbhum.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Along with Dhami, the cabinet will also be administered the oath.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Mother Killed Infant Daughter, Hid Body Inside Microwave Oven in Chirag Dilli.

Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time.

Dhami, who lost from the Khatima constituency in the Uttarakhand, led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month.

The results were announced on March 10 and there was speculation if he would be the chief minister for a second time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were central observers for the meeting. They announced that Dhami had been elected leader by the newly-elected party MLAs.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. He got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent against Kapri who got 48,177 with 51.89 per cent votes. Dhami had won twice from the seat.

The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)