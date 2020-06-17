India News | Rajnath Singh to Participate in PM Modi's Meeting with Heads of 15 States/UTs Today

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Union Territories via video conference today at 3 pm.

The states/UTs which will participate in today's meeting, being held through video conferencing, include the three worst-affected states in the country by COVID-19 -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, among others.

Earlier yesterday, the PM had held a similar meeting with heads of 21 states/UTs. He had asserted that there is a need to boost health infrastructure with an emphasis on testing and tracing and also economic activity should be increased.

His remarks came at the sixth interaction with Chief Ministers to discuss the situation emerging post Unlock 1.0 and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On the one hand, health infrastructure will need to be boosted with an emphasis on testing and tracing, economic activity will also need to be increased. The decisions need to be taken keeping in view both current needs and future requirements," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister noted that with the efforts of the past few weeks, green shoots in the economy are visible, including a rise in power consumption which was earlier falling, fertilizer sale in May this year seeing a significant increase, a healthy increase in Kharif sowing in comparison to last year, production of two-wheelers increasing, digital payment in retail reaching pre lockdown level, increase in toll collection in May and bouncing back of exports.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

