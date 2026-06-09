India News | Rajnath Singh to Review Combined Graduation Parade at AFA Dundigal on June 13

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): The Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Hyderabad, is set to host the prestigious Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217 Course on June 13, 2026. Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh will preside over the ceremony as the Reviewing Officer (RO) to mark the successful culmination of the rigorous pre-commissioning training for Flight Cadets of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The ceremony, characterised by immaculate military precision, will see the Defence Minister confer the 'President's Commission' upon the graduating trainees. A central element of the proceedings will be the formal presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to the graduating Flight Cadets of the IAF, as well as to officers and trainees representing the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

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A landmark highlight of this year's graduation is the commissioning of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. These cadets, who successfully passed out of the NDA on May 30, 2025, have since completed their branch-specific training at the AFA. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts toward greater gender inclusivity and the integration of women into critical frontline combat and support roles within the Indian Armed Forces.

The event is scheduled to commence with a synchronised performance by the Akash Ganga skydiving team and the highly skilled Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT). The parade will be interspersed with a sophisticated fly-past led by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, featuring a diverse formation of four trainer aircraft types, including the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak. The spectacle will be further elevated by high-octane aerial displays from the Sukhoi-30 MKI, the Sarang helicopter display team, and the renowned Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

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As part of the formal honours, the Defence Minister will present the 'President's Plaque' to the Flight Cadets who have secured the top positions in the overall order of merit across the Flying, Navigation, and Ground Duty branches.

This graduation ceremony serves as a testament to the world-class training standards maintained by the Indian Air Force. For those unable to attend in person, the Indian Air Force will broadcast the event live across its official social media handles. Additionally, DD National will provide extensive live coverage of the ceremony starting at 07:00 hours on June 13, 2026. (ANI)

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