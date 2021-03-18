Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Senior IPS (Indian Police Service) officer Rajnish Seth on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra's Director General of Police, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

Rajnish Seth, the 1988-batch officer, is currently serving as the director-general of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

IPS Hemant Nagrale has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, Senior IPS officer and DG Maharashtra State Security Corporation Sanjay Pandey alleged that seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointment among senior ranks

Speaking to ANI he said, "Not just current government but the previous government has also been unjust to me. Seniority was overlooked while making transfers and appointments among senior ranks. The current government's actions aren't as per SC orders."

"As Police Officer, DCP Zone 8 in 1993, I conducted a just investigation against the party (Shiv Sena) in areas near Kherwadi... The government is too large a body to settle scores with me. If they are, we are not in safe hands," Pandey added.

Sanjay Pandey was earlier DG, Home Guards with an additional charge of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday handed over the charge of Maharashtra's Home Guards department.

The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)