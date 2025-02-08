Rajouri/Jammu, Feb 8 (PTI) Soldiers on patrolling duty were fired upon from a forest across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, security officials said.

Also Read | Mysuru Road Accident: Reality Show Star Aleesha Dies After Her Car Loses Control and Crashes in Karnataka While Traveling to Bengaluru for Performance.

There was no casualty in the brief firing but an alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil, the officials said.

Also Read | MoD, BEL Sign INR 642 Crore Contract for 28 EON-51 ‘Electro Optical Fire Control System’ for Indian Navy To Achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in Defence.

They said the Indian troops were on patrolling duty in a forward village in the Keri sector when a few rounds were fired by suspected terrorists hiding in a forest across the border, apparently waiting for an opportunity to sneak into this side.

The Army troops also fired a few rounds in retaliation, and subsequently the anti-infiltration grid was strengthened to keep a tight vigil in the area, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)