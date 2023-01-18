Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A suspected improvised explosive device (IED), planted in a tiffin box, was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said the object was found from an open field in the town's Kheora locality in the afternoon.

The area was immediately cordoned off. Bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs were pressed into service and the material was seized, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

Officials said security forces have launched a search operation in the town and checking has also been intensified following the seizure of the IED-like object.

Police and other security forces are on high alert in the district following two terror strikes earlier this month that left seven people dead and 14 injured.

While five people were killed in terrorist firing in Dhangri village on January 1, two children lost their lives in an IED blast the next day outside the house of one of the firing victims.

